JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Panache Digilife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rajesh Exports standalone net profit rises 10.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.68% to Rs 1634.18 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports rose 10.10% to Rs 60.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 1634.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1576.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1634.181576.22 4 OPM %3.673.48 -PBDT60.3654.87 10 PBT60.1554.63 10 NP60.1554.63 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU