Rajesh Exports standalone net profit rises 10.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.68% to Rs 1634.18 croreNet profit of Rajesh Exports rose 10.10% to Rs 60.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 1634.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1576.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1634.181576.22 4 OPM %3.673.48 -PBDT60.3654.87 10 PBT60.1554.63 10 NP60.1554.63 10
