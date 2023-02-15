Rajesh Exports standalone net profit rises 10.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.68% to Rs 1634.18 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports rose 10.10% to Rs 60.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 1634.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1576.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1634.181576.223.673.4860.3654.8760.1554.6360.1554.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)