Business Standard

Texmaco Rail & Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.81 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 69.79% to Rs 325.92 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reported to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 69.79% to Rs 325.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 191.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales325.92191.96 70 OPM %7.930.06 -PBDT18.86-4.72 LP PBT13.81-9.14 LP NP12.81-8.30 LP

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 16:05 IST

