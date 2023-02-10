The Investment Trust of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 10.94% to Rs 66.56 croreNet profit of The Investment Trust of India reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 66.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66.5674.74 -11 OPM %3.292.48 -PBDT4.71-3.03 LP PBT1.79-5.88 LP NP0.24-7.96 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
