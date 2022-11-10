The Phosphate Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.94 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.82% to Rs 33.72 croreNet loss of The Phosphate Company reported to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 33.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales33.7232.48 4 OPM %-13.678.22 -PBDT-4.981.79 PL PBT-5.241.53 PL NP-3.941.08 PL
