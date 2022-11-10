Centum Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.86 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 192.53 croreNet Loss of Centum Electronics reported to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 192.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 161.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales192.53161.62 19 OPM %4.297.47 -PBDT2.328.93 -74 PBT-8.48-2.25 -277 NP-6.86-0.64 -972
