Themis Medicare consolidated net profit rises 6.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.47% to Rs 88.78 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare rose 6.82% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 88.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.88.7894.9217.2018.2320.1719.6117.5017.2513.3112.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)