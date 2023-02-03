Themis Medicare consolidated net profit rises 6.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.47% to Rs 88.78 croreNet profit of Themis Medicare rose 6.82% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 88.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales88.7894.92 -6 OPM %17.2018.23 -PBDT20.1719.61 3 PBT17.5017.25 1 NP13.3112.46 7
