Karnataka Bank standalone net profit declines 55.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.05% to Rs 1639.21 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank declined 55.76% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 7.05% to Rs 1639.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1531.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.53% to Rs 431.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 477.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 9.63% to Rs 6474.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5905.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1639.211531.29 7 6474.775905.96 10 OPM %42.9856.57 -55.1461.07 - PBDT35.04106.50 -67 522.03607.81 -14 PBT35.04106.50 -67 522.03607.81 -14 NP27.3161.73 -56 431.78477.24 -10

First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 08:13 IST

