Karnataka Bank standalone net profit declines 55.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Karnataka Bank declined 55.76% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 7.05% to Rs 1639.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1531.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.53% to Rs 431.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 477.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 9.63% to Rs 6474.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5905.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

