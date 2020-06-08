Karnataka Bank standalone net profit declines 55.76% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 7.05% to Rs 1639.21 croreNet profit of Karnataka Bank declined 55.76% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 7.05% to Rs 1639.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1531.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.53% to Rs 431.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 477.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 9.63% to Rs 6474.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5905.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1639.211531.29 7 6474.775905.96 10 OPM %42.9856.57 -55.1461.07 - PBDT35.04106.50 -67 522.03607.81 -14 PBT35.04106.50 -67 522.03607.81 -14 NP27.3161.73 -56 431.78477.24 -10
