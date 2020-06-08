TVS Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.69 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 53.25 crore

Net loss of TVS Electronics reported to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 53.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.76% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.64% to Rs 257.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2755.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales53.2556.06 -5 257.972755.65 -91 OPM %-3.007.42 -4.230.66 - PBDT-0.635.06 PL 13.8821.48 -35 PBT-4.074.04 PL 3.4817.80 -80 NP-5.691.96 PL 0.397.44 -95

