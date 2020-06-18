Thermax consolidated net profit declines 69.24% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.20% to Rs 1322.96 crore

Net profit of Thermax declined 69.24% to Rs 39.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.20% to Rs 1322.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2073.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.78% to Rs 212.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 325.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.05% to Rs 5731.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5973.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

