Thermax consolidated net profit declines 69.24% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Thermax consolidated net profit rises 13.22% in the December 2019 quarter
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit declines 0.75% in the December 2019 quarter
K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.20% to Rs 1322.96 croreNet profit of Thermax declined 69.24% to Rs 39.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.20% to Rs 1322.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2073.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.78% to Rs 212.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 325.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.05% to Rs 5731.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5973.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1322.962073.67 -36 5731.315973.17 -4 OPM %4.818.22 -7.087.64 - PBDT89.37218.87 -59 490.96591.93 -17 PBT58.60194.21 -70 374.33499.91 -25 NP39.03126.90 -69 212.25325.43 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU