Trimurthi standalone net profit rises 72.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Trimurthi consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Magma Fincorp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 610.32 crore

Net loss of Magma Fincorp reported to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 85.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 610.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 620.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.10% to Rs 27.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 304.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 2513.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2454.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales610.32620.03 -2 2513.432454.53 2 OPM %52.2468.19 -55.7464.14 - PBDT13.43138.76 -90 156.57492.82 -68 PBT-4.11124.94 PL 81.78442.36 -82 NP-35.5185.30 PL 27.05304.01 -91

