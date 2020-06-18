Magma Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.42% to Rs 519.43 crore

Net loss of Magma Fincorp reported to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 86.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.42% to Rs 519.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 567.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 275.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.40% to Rs 2177.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2231.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

519.43567.162177.552231.1552.5570.0554.5764.3015.54139.22105.83453.04-1.19125.4934.19402.88-35.3586.52-10.01275.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)