Trimurthi standalone net profit rises 72.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Trimurthi rose 72.73% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.31% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

