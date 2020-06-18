JUST IN
Business Standard

Trimurthi standalone net profit rises 72.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.08% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Trimurthi rose 72.73% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.31% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.510.49 4 1.033.59 -71 OPM %21.5714.29 --27.185.01 - PBDT0.210.18 17 0.190.31 -39 PBT0.200.15 33 0.110.19 -42 NP0.190.11 73 0.090.25 -64

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 17:21 IST

