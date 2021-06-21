Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 38.39 points or 0.17% at 22144.5 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 3.01%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 2.39%),Havells India Ltd (down 1.96%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.82%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.06%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.04%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.94%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.91%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.61%).

On the other hand, GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 9.24%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.64%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 39.79 or 0.08% at 52304.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18 points or 0.11% at 15665.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 130.81 points or 0.53% at 24779.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.12 points or 0.09% at 7695.07.

On BSE,1908 shares were trading in green, 1293 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

