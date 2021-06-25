Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 21.87 points or 0.87% at 2487.16 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.99%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.96%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.92%),Adani Power Ltd (down 3.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were BF Utilities Ltd (down 1.79%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.44%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.35%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.85%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.96%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 3.75%), and NLC India Ltd (up 3.12%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 194.81 or 0.37% at 52893.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.15 points or 0.37% at 15848.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.21 points or 0.54% at 25031.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.79 points or 1.26% at 7800.49.

On BSE,1774 shares were trading in green, 1313 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

