IT shares advance after Accenture reports strong Q3 performance

-
ALSO READ
IT shares advance after Accenture reports strong Q2 performance
Wipro launches Zero Cost Transformation for migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Ramco Systems offers its Global Payroll solution on Oracle Cloud Marketplace
Birlasoft receives top honors at Oracle JD Edwards Partner Awards
Ramco Systems jumps after Iraqi Airways adopts Ramco aviation software
-
Shares of seven IT companies rose by 0.11% to 0.87% after IT major Accenture Plc reported strong third-quarter results and raised business outlook for fiscal 2021.
The Nifty IT index was up 0.20% to 29,105.25. The index rose as much as 0.80% at the day's high at 29,280.30 in the intraday today.
Mphasis (up 0.87%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 0.78%), Infosys (up 0.63%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.42%), Oracle (up 0.34%), HCL Technologies (up 0.33%) and MindTree (up 0.11%) advanced.
Accenture reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, ended 31 May 2021, with revenues of $13.3 billion, an increase of 21% in U.S. dollars and 16% in local currency over the same period last year. Net income for the quarter was $1.57 billion, a 25% increase from $1.25 billion for the third quarter last year.
Consulting revenues for the quarter were $7.26 billion, an increase of 21% in U.S. dollars and 16% in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
Operating income for the quarter increased 24%, to $2.12 billion, or 16% of revenues, compared with $1.71 billion, or 15.6% of revenues, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
For fiscal 2021, the company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 10% to 11% in local currency, compared with 6.5% to 8.5% previously. Fiscal 2021 revenues include a reduction of approximately 1% point from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.
The company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $9.07 to $9.16, compared with $8.67 to $8.85 previously.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU