Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 148.17 points or 0.89% at 16529.08 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 5%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.93%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.81%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.46%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.29%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.12%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.99%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.83%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.39%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 194.81 or 0.37% at 52893.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.15 points or 0.37% at 15848.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.21 points or 0.54% at 25031.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.79 points or 1.26% at 7800.49.

On BSE,1774 shares were trading in green, 1313 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

