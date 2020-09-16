Thinkink Picturez reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 72.49% to Rs 5.57 crore

Net loss of Thinkink Picturez reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.49% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.35% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 49.94% to Rs 48.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.5720.25 -72 48.5532.38 50 OPM %6.463.46 -3.833.49 - PBDT0.480.81 -41 1.971.33 48 PBT0.420.77 -45 1.831.24 48 NP-0.060.44 PL 1.350.91 48

Wed, September 16 2020. 16:53 IST

