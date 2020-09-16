Tejnaksh Healthcare standalone net profit declines 79.17% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 59.61% to Rs 1.24 croreNet profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare declined 79.17% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.61% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.243.07 -60 OPM %38.7138.76 -PBDT0.361.14 -68 PBT0.211.00 -79 NP0.150.72 -79
