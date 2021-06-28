TCS partners with Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK)

Tata Consultancy Services announced that Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK), one of the largest financial institutions in Kuwait, has selected TCS BaNCS for Treasury to manage risk better, enhance asset class coverage, and drive future growth.

CBK was looking for a modern, integrated treasury solution to help transform its treasury operations and offer new generation asset classes, enhance risk management, and ensure regulatory compliance. TCS BaNCS for Treasury will help CBK offer a wider range of cash and derivative treasury products, integrate various trading and messaging platforms, manage cash and positions in real time, and offer extensive accounting and reporting capabilities.

This front-to-back, cross-asset solution will enable the bank to lay a firm foundation for digitization and expand its customer base.

The integrated solution offers comprehensive straight-through processing, and fully automated confirmation, settlement, clearing, collateral management and dispute resolution along with integrated accounting. It rests on a digital core and comes with standardized and well-documented APIs that can seamlessly integrate with the existing IT landscape of CBK.

