Sun Pharma gains after Q2 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 2047 cr

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 1.54% to Rs 824.25 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 12.92% to Rs 2047.01 crore on 12.54% increase in net sales to Rs 9625.93 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) rose 19.26% to Rs 2,286.51 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
The company's total expenses in the quarter rose 9.7% year-on-year to Rs 7,562.31 crore.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.
