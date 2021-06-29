Thomas Cook gains after signing multi-year deal with Shanghai Disney Resort

-
ALSO READ
Board of Thomas Cook (India) to consider fund raising via equity route
Board of Thomas Cook (India) approves preferential allotment of 43.56 cr OCCRPS
Thomas Cook (India) update on step down subsidiary in Mauritius
Himatsingka Seide enters into licensing agreement with Disney for European region
China Market falls from 3-month highs on profit booking
-
Thomas Cook (India) rose 1.9% to Rs 66.95 after the company's subsidiary DEI (Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging) signed a multi-year memorandum with Shanghai Disney Resort, establishing DEI as their official imaging service sponsor.Post agreement, DEI has become the exclusive service provider of Shanghai Disney Resort's iconic Disney PhotoPass experience effective from 3 June 2021.
DEI will support new Disney PhotoPass App offering a seamless way for guests to view, select and download photos taken by PhotoPass photographers or captured by the on-ride photo cameras at some of the most popular attractions at Shanghai Disneyland. The resort's special events and offerings, such as Disney's fairy tale weddings, magical birthday celebrations and youth programs, will also form an integral part of DEI's portfolio.
Starting this September, new imaging cart locations will join the pre-existing carts, enabling guests to purchase and print photos in Fantasyland, Disney Pixar Toy Story Land, Tomorrowland and Gardens of Imagination.
Madhavan Menon, MD of Thomas Cook (India) said, Since our acquisition of a 51% stake in Digiphoto (DEI) in 2019, we continue to witness a noteworthy growth trajectory - even more significant given the challenges of the COVID era. With the signing of this new memorandum and alliance with Shanghai Disney Resort, DEI introduces the much loved and powerful Disney brand to its portfolio, reaffirming its commitment to maximising opportunities in a growth driven agenda and delighting customers with special memories.
Shanghai Disney Resort is home to the Shanghai Disneyland theme park, featuring seven lands, two resort hotels, Disneytown, a large shopping, dining and entertainment district, Wishing Star Park and other outdoor recreation areas.
Thomas Cook (India) provides travel and travel related financial services which include foreign exchange, corporate travel, insurance, visa and passport services, gift cards, hotel bookings, flight ticket bookings, tour packages and electronic business.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 20.62 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a loss of Rs 15.95 crore reported in Q4 FY20. Net sales declined 67.2% to Rs 357.32 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU