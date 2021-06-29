Thomas Cook gains after signing multi-year deal with Shanghai Disney Resort

Thomas Cook (India) rose 1.9% to Rs 66.95 after the company's subsidiary DEI (Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging) signed a multi-year memorandum with Shanghai Disney Resort, establishing DEI as their official imaging service sponsor.

Post agreement, DEI has become the exclusive service provider of Shanghai Disney Resort's iconic Disney PhotoPass experience effective from 3 June 2021.

DEI will support new Disney PhotoPass App offering a seamless way for guests to view, select and download photos taken by PhotoPass photographers or captured by the on-ride photo cameras at some of the most popular attractions at Shanghai Disneyland. The resort's special events and offerings, such as Disney's fairy tale weddings, magical birthday celebrations and youth programs, will also form an integral part of DEI's portfolio.

Starting this September, new imaging cart locations will join the pre-existing carts, enabling guests to purchase and print photos in Fantasyland, Disney Pixar Toy Story Land, Tomorrowland and Gardens of Imagination.

Madhavan Menon, MD of Thomas Cook (India) said, Since our acquisition of a 51% stake in Digiphoto (DEI) in 2019, we continue to witness a noteworthy growth trajectory - even more significant given the challenges of the COVID era. With the signing of this new memorandum and alliance with Shanghai Disney Resort, DEI introduces the much loved and powerful Disney brand to its portfolio, reaffirming its commitment to maximising opportunities in a growth driven agenda and delighting customers with special memories.

Shanghai Disney Resort is home to the Shanghai Disneyland theme park, featuring seven lands, two resort hotels, Disneytown, a large shopping, dining and entertainment district, Wishing Star Park and other outdoor recreation areas.

Thomas Cook (India) provides travel and travel related financial services which include foreign exchange, corporate travel, insurance, visa and passport services, gift cards, hotel bookings, flight ticket bookings, tour packages and electronic business.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 20.62 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a loss of Rs 15.95 crore reported in Q4 FY20. Net sales declined 67.2% to Rs 357.32 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

