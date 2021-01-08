Himatsingka Seide enters into licensing agreement with Disney for European region

Himatsingka Seide announced its new licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company for the European region.

The license will give Himatsingka the rights to design, develop, manufacture and distribute a broad range of home textile products inspired by Disney's vast archives and characters from all its franchises including Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Lucas.

As part of Disney's relaunch strategy, with a leaner and deeper partner base, Himatsingka will distribute an expansive range of licensed home textile products across Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Central and Eastern Europe, the Nordics and South Africa among other countries. This agreement marks the commencement of Himatsingka's relationship with Disney, the world's largest entertainment franchise.

