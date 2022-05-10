Thomas Cook (India) inaugurates franchise outlet in Vadodara

Thomas Cook (India) inaugurated a new Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Vadodara to capitalise on the strong and growing travel opportunity from the region.

This expansion augments Thomas Cook India's distribution and reach in Gujarat, including Vadodara, to 10 consumer access centres: 5 owned branches and 5 Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlets. In addition to serving Vadodara, the outlet will also serve as a hub for nearby business and residential areas of Anand, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Godhra, Rajpipla, Dabhoi, Karamsad and Borsad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)