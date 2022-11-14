Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kopran Ltd and Shiva Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 November 2022.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd lost 17.00% to Rs 317.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19615 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd tumbled 15.18% to Rs 399.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9727 shares in the past one month.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd crashed 13.89% to Rs 90.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10951 shares in the past one month.

Kopran Ltd dropped 10.69% to Rs 154.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37542 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15707 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd plummeted 10.62% to Rs 106.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18980 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3776 shares in the past one month.

