Sun TV Network Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

DCM Shriram Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd and Trident Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 November 2022.
Sun TV Network Ltd lost 8.57% to Rs 503.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36023 shares in the past one month.
DCM Shriram Ltd tumbled 8.25% to Rs 935.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4607 shares in the past one month.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd crashed 6.67% to Rs 32.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd pared 6.35% to Rs 118. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51080 shares in the past one month.
Trident Ltd shed 5.23% to Rs 35.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.66 lakh shares in the past one month.
