Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 35.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.13% to Rs 202.99 crore

Net profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 35.06% to Rs 17.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.13% to Rs 202.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 339.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.202.99339.079.909.6726.7341.4923.2938.6517.4126.81

