Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 35.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.13% to Rs 202.99 croreNet profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 35.06% to Rs 17.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.13% to Rs 202.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 339.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales202.99339.07 -40 OPM %9.909.67 -PBDT26.7341.49 -36 PBT23.2938.65 -40 NP17.4126.81 -35
