Almondz Global Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.49% to Rs 12.65 croreNet loss of Almondz Global Securities reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.49% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.18% to Rs 4.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.16% to Rs 60.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.6517.69 -28 60.5775.86 -20 OPM %-30.919.95 -2.4312.76 - PBDT-3.531.91 PL 5.779.53 -39 PBT-5.711.49 PL 2.437.93 -69 NP-2.451.90 PL 4.339.66 -55
