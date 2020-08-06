Telecom stocks edge lower

JUST IN
Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 2.36 points or 0.18% at 1282.22 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.89%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.71%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.2%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.49%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.36%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.33%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 12.18%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 5%), and HFCL Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 399.06 or 1.06% at 38062.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.3 points or 1.07% at 11219.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.09 points or 1.01% at 13564.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.76 points or 0.92% at 4603.64.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 963 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

Thu, August 06 2020. 14:00 IST

