Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd, Vikas Wsp Ltd and Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 September 2020.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd crashed 19.30% to Rs 36.8 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83303 shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 4717. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3997 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5765 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 24.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47066 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Wsp Ltd slipped 9.84% to Rs 4.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd plummeted 9.81% to Rs 24.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1580 shares in the past one month.

