Industrials shares slip

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index falling 51.32 points or 1.99% at 2528 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, GMM Pfaudler Ltd (down 10%), Alankit Ltd (down 6.25%),Interglobe Aviation Ltd (down 5.5%),Quess Corp Ltd (down 5.4%),Nelcast Ltd (down 5.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd (down 5.1%), MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd (down 5%), HLE Glascoat Ltd (down 5%), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (down 5%), and SORIL Infra Resources Ltd (down 4.97%).

On the other hand, HSIL Ltd (up 9.17%), Gati Ltd (up 4.81%), and Essel Propack Ltd (up 3.7%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 103.12 or 0.27% at 37931.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.55 points or 0.13% at 11236.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 148.78 points or 1.01% at 14598.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 53.42 points or 1.09% at 4845.85.

On BSE,728 shares were trading in green, 1768 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

