Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 282.92 points or 2.09% at 13284.91 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.67%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.13%),Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 3.88%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 3.64%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NBCC (India) Ltd (down 3.02%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.84%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 2.75%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 2.53%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (down 2.43%).

On the other hand, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 2.33%), turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 103.12 or 0.27% at 37931.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.55 points or 0.13% at 11236.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 148.78 points or 1.01% at 14598.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 53.42 points or 1.09% at 4845.85.

On BSE,728 shares were trading in green, 1768 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

