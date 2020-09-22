Bank of Baroda eases for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 42.65, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 57.65% in last one year as compared to a 3.5% slide in NIFTY and a 30.35% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 42.65, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 11194.75. The Sensex is at 37907.81, down 0.33%.Bank of Baroda has lost around 11.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has eased around 6.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21366.8, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 224.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 298.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 42.6, down 0.47% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

