JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Volumes jump at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter

Dhanvarsha Finvest consolidated net profit declines 66.04% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

TIL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 57.97% to Rs 45.09 crore

Net loss of TIL reported to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.97% to Rs 45.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 107.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales45.09107.27 -58 OPM %-17.7210.63 -PBDT-14.465.97 PL PBT-17.382.90 PL NP-17.063.10 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 14:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU