TIL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahaveer Infoway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Capacit'e Infraprojects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Renaissance Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.59 crore in the June 2020 quarter
TIL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 57.97% to Rs 45.09 croreNet loss of TIL reported to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.97% to Rs 45.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 107.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales45.09107.27 -58 OPM %-17.7210.63 -PBDT-14.465.97 PL PBT-17.382.90 PL NP-17.063.10 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU