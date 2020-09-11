Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.92% to Rs 34.32 crore

Net profit of Sharon Bio-Medicine reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 56.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.92% to Rs 34.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.34.3242.3311.6316.234.336.851.504.671.50-56.19

