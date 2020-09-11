JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Volumes jump at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter
Business Standard

Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.92% to Rs 34.32 crore

Net profit of Sharon Bio-Medicine reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 56.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.92% to Rs 34.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales34.3242.33 -19 OPM %11.6316.23 -PBDT4.336.85 -37 PBT1.504.67 -68 NP1.50-56.19 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 14:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU