Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.92% to Rs 34.32 croreNet profit of Sharon Bio-Medicine reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 56.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.92% to Rs 34.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales34.3242.33 -19 OPM %11.6316.23 -PBDT4.336.85 -37 PBT1.504.67 -68 NP1.50-56.19 LP
