Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 14.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 14.02% to Rs 61.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 1128.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 941.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1128.61941.9713.3714.42127.49113.6184.3074.2161.2553.72

