Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 14.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.81% to Rs 1128.61 croreNet profit of Time Technoplast rose 14.02% to Rs 61.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 1128.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 941.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1128.61941.97 20 OPM %13.3714.42 -PBDT127.49113.61 12 PBT84.3074.21 14 NP61.2553.72 14
