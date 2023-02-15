Megasoft consolidated net profit rises 63.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Megasoft rose 63.49% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales013.40 -100 OPM %0-8.96 -PBDT4.562.10 117 PBT3.901.26 210 NP2.061.26 63
