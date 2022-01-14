Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd, Digjam Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd and Anand Rayons Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 January 2022.

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd lost 5.48% to Rs 349.9 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44919 shares in the past one month.

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 10.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Digjam Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 298.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15490 shares in the past one month.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 370.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1792 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anand Rayons Ltd shed 4.98% to Rs 204.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60107 shares in the past one month.

