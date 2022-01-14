Hero Motocorp expands operations in El Salvador

Hero Motocorp said that it has expanded its operations and commenced retail sales at a newly opened flagship store in the country's capital city San Salvador.
The showroom offers sales, service and spares operations and is spread over 600 sq. mt.
In El Salvador, Hero MotoCorp caters to its customers through a distribution network of over 200 touch points including five company-owned showrooms, 15 dealerships, 85 retail and 26 spare part outlets and service centers across 14 cities.
Sanjay Bhan, head - global business, Hero MotoCorp, said, The strengthening and expansion of our network in El Salvador clearly underscore the market's importance for Hero MotoCorp. There has been a steadily growing demand among the customers here for our wide range of products and with this state-of-the-art flagship store in the capital city, our customers will now be able to experience Hero MotoCorp's world-class products and services.
Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in one year, the coveted position it has held for the past 20 consecutive years. The company has sold more than 100 million motorcycles and scooters in cumulative sales since its inception.
On a consolidated basis, Hero MotoCorp's net profit dropped 22.4% to Rs 747.79 crore on a 9.9% decline in net sales to Rs 8,538.85 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
The scrip shed 0.97% to currently trade at Rs 2567.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU