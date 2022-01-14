Hero Motocorp expands operations in El Salvador

Hero Motocorp said that it has expanded its operations and commenced retail sales at a newly opened flagship store in the country's capital city San Salvador.

The showroom offers sales, service and spares operations and is spread over 600 sq. mt.

In El Salvador, Hero MotoCorp caters to its customers through a distribution network of over 200 touch points including five company-owned showrooms, 15 dealerships, 85 retail and 26 spare part outlets and service centers across 14 cities.

Sanjay Bhan, head - global business, Hero MotoCorp, said, The strengthening and expansion of our network in El Salvador clearly underscore the market's importance for Hero MotoCorp. There has been a steadily growing demand among the customers here for our wide range of products and with this state-of-the-art flagship store in the capital city, our customers will now be able to experience Hero MotoCorp's world-class products and services.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in one year, the coveted position it has held for the past 20 consecutive years. The company has sold more than 100 million motorcycles and scooters in cumulative sales since its inception.

On a consolidated basis, Hero MotoCorp's net profit dropped 22.4% to Rs 747.79 crore on a 9.9% decline in net sales to Rs 8,538.85 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The scrip shed 0.97% to currently trade at Rs 2567.40 on the BSE.

