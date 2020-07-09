Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 95.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.53% to Rs 55.85 crore

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 95.47% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.53% to Rs 55.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.59% to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.18% to Rs 220.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 245.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

55.8598.90220.19245.145.2117.095.668.383.4121.9113.9537.991.4020.006.2330.760.7416.337.4124.37

