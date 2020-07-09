Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 95.47% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.53% to Rs 55.85 croreNet profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 95.47% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.53% to Rs 55.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.59% to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.18% to Rs 220.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 245.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales55.8598.90 -44 220.19245.14 -10 OPM %5.2117.09 -5.668.38 - PBDT3.4121.91 -84 13.9537.99 -63 PBT1.4020.00 -93 6.2330.76 -80 NP0.7416.33 -95 7.4124.37 -70
