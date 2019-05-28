JUST IN
Kamat Hotels (India) standalone net profit rises 23.29% in the March 2019 quarter
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 63.63 crore

Net loss of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 63.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.05% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 227.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 199.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales63.6354.41 17 227.32199.06 14 OPM %2.316.36 -4.834.99 - PBDT0.913.06 -70 8.936.93 29 PBT-0.312.11 PL 4.122.23 85 NP-0.401.65 PL 3.241.77 83

