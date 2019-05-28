Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 37.19% in the December 2018 quarter
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 72.86% in the December 2018 quarter
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 123.85% in the March 2019 quarter
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Q3 profit up 73 pc at 14.5 cr
Vishnu Chemicals standalone net profit declines 33.73% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 63.63 croreNet loss of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 63.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 83.05% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 227.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 199.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales63.6354.41 17 227.32199.06 14 OPM %2.316.36 -4.834.99 - PBDT0.913.06 -70 8.936.93 29 PBT-0.312.11 PL 4.122.23 85 NP-0.401.65 PL 3.241.77 83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU