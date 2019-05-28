JUST IN
Kamat Hotels (India) standalone net profit rises 23.29% in the March 2019 quarter
Kulkarni Power Tools standalone net profit declines 44.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 29.67 crore

Net profit of Kulkarni Power Tools declined 44.10% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 29.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.50% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 105.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales29.6725.96 14 105.5187.16 21 OPM %10.2515.25 -10.9011.60 - PBDT1.842.57 -28 6.545.32 23 PBT1.131.77 -36 3.501.98 77 NP0.901.61 -44 3.562.43 47

