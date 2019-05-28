Kulkarni Power Tools standalone net profit declines 44.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 29.67 crore

Net profit of declined 44.10% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 29.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.50% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 105.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

29.6725.96105.5187.1610.2515.2510.9011.601.842.576.545.321.131.773.501.980.901.613.562.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)