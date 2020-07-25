Schaeffler India reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Schaeffler India appoints director
Schaeffler slips after weak Q1 performance
Schaeffler India announces change in company secretary and compliance officer
Schaeffler India provides update on plant operations
Schaeffler India standalone net profit declines 26.21% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 60.70% to Rs 438.88 croreNet loss of Schaeffler India reported to Rs 42.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 82.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.70% to Rs 438.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1116.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales438.881116.70 -61 OPM %-4.5114.27 -PBDT-6.73171.02 PL PBT-56.63132.55 PL NP-42.4782.48 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU