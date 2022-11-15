Tirupati Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 45.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.19% to Rs 92.91 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals declined 45.95% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 92.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.92.9179.284.825.012.572.761.111.480.801.48

