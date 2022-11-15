Tirupati Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 45.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.19% to Rs 92.91 croreNet profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals declined 45.95% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 92.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales92.9179.28 17 OPM %4.825.01 -PBDT2.572.76 -7 PBT1.111.48 -25 NP0.801.48 -46
