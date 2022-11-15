JUST IN
Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit rises 1146.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 112.20 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Ispat rose 1146.15% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 112.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales112.20117.08 -4 OPM %3.662.52 -PBDT2.321.14 104 PBT1.760.22 700 NP1.620.13 1146

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

