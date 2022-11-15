Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit rises 1146.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 112.20 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Ispat rose 1146.15% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 112.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.112.20117.083.662.522.321.141.760.221.620.13

