Everlon Synthetics standalone net profit declines 81.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Everlon Synthetics declined 81.40% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales012.67 -100 OPM %03.55 -PBDT0.100.56 -82 PBT0.080.49 -84 NP0.080.43 -81
