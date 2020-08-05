Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 78.45% to Rs 39.42 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 550.00% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 78.45% to Rs 39.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.39.4222.0946.1220.5118.044.0417.583.6012.741.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)