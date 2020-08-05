Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Sales rise 78.45% to Rs 39.42 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 550.00% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 78.45% to Rs 39.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales39.4222.09 78 OPM %46.1220.51 -PBDT18.044.04 347 PBT17.583.60 388 NP12.741.96 550

