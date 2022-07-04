Auto stocks, Avenue Supermarts, Hindustan Zinc, NMDC in focus

Maruti Suzuki India: The carmaker announced production of 1.44 lakh vehicles in June 2022 as against 1.65 lakh units in the previous year. The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles in June 2022.

Hero MotoCorp: Total motorcycle and scooter sales in June 2022 was 4.85 lakh units, which is higher by 3.3% over 4.69 lakh units sold in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal. While domestic sales increased by 5.6% to 4.63 lakh units, exports declined by 29.3% to 0.21 lakh units in June 2022 over June 2021.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): M&M said that its overall auto sales for the month of June 2022 stood at 54,096 vehicles, which is higher by 64% as compared with 32,964 vehicles sold in June 2021. In the Farm Equipment Sector (FES), M&M sold 41,848 tractors in June 2022 as against sales of 48,222 tractors recorded in the same period last year, registering a degrowth of 13% YoY.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors' total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales soared 43% to 61,407 units in June 2022 as against 43,048 units sold in the same period last year.

TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company reported a growth of 22% in June 2022 with sales of 308,501 units as against 251,886 units in the month of June 2021.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart): The company has reported a standalone revenue of Rs 9,806.89 crore in Q1 June 2022 (Q1FY23), up 94.90% from Rs 5,031.75 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Hindustan Zinc: The miner said its mined metal production rose 14% to 252,000 tonnes in Q1 FY23 as against 221,000 tonnes in Q1 FY22.

NMDC: The state-owned miner's iron ore production skid 13.76% to 2.57 million tonnes (MT) in June 2022 as against 2.98 MT in June 2021.

Muthoot Finance: The NBFC said it has received the Reserve Bank of India's permission for opening 150 new branches. In a separate announcement on Friday, the company announced that the transaction of primary issuance of 32,35,295 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 330 per share in its subsidiary, Belstar Microfinance, has been completed.

Glenmark Pharma: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued Form 483 with one observation after an inspection at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' formulation manufacturing facility based out of Aurangabad between 27 June 2022 and 1 July 2022.

Zee Media Corporation: Zee Media Corporation on Friday announced that Sudhir Chaudhary has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 1 July 2022.

Paisalo Digital: A special committee of the company's board will meet on 6 July 2022 to consider issuing non-convertible debentures through private placement basis.

Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon on Friday announced that its joint venture (JV) bid emerged as the lowest (L-1) for construction and maintenance of Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute in Jodhpur.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)