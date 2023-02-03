Titan Company Ltd Spurts 4.05%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Rises 1.3%

Titan Company Ltd has lost 7.6% over last one month compared to 4.84% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.62% drop in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd rose 4.05% today to trade at Rs 2398.4. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.3% to quote at 37999.54. The index is down 4.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rajesh Exports Ltd increased 2.88% and Blue Star Ltd added 0.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 11.92 % over last one year compared to the 2.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has lost 7.6% over last one month compared to 4.84% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.62% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5010 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 53031 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2790 on 31 Oct 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1827.15 on 01 Jul 2022.

