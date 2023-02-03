JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Government e-Marketplace achieves a Gross Merchandise Value of Rs. 1.5 Lakh Crores

Market drifts higher in early trade, Sensex above 60K
Business Standard

Titan Company Ltd Spurts 4.05%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Rises 1.3%

Capital Market 

Titan Company Ltd has lost 7.6% over last one month compared to 4.84% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.62% drop in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd rose 4.05% today to trade at Rs 2398.4. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.3% to quote at 37999.54. The index is down 4.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rajesh Exports Ltd increased 2.88% and Blue Star Ltd added 0.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 11.92 % over last one year compared to the 2.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has lost 7.6% over last one month compared to 4.84% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.62% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5010 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 53031 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2790 on 31 Oct 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1827.15 on 01 Jul 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU