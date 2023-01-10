Titan Company receives credit ratings from CARE

Titan Company has received credit ratings from CARE as under:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 3,555 crore) - CARE AAA; Stable (assigned) Short term bank facilities (Rs 6,445 crore) - CARE A1+ (assigned) Total Bank facilities - Rs 10,000 crore Commercial paper (Rs 1500 crore) - CARE A1+ (assigned)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)