Titan Company receives credit ratings from CARE

Titan Company has received credit ratings from CARE as under:
Long term bank facilities (Rs 3,555 crore) - CARE AAA; Stable (assigned) Short term bank facilities (Rs 6,445 crore) - CARE A1+ (assigned) Total Bank facilities - Rs 10,000 crore Commercial paper (Rs 1500 crore) - CARE A1+ (assigned)
