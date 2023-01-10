Nazara Technologies allots 2.95 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Nazara Technologies has allotted 2,95,910 equity shares under ESOP.

Consequent to the allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs.26,35,12,728/- consisting of 6,58,78,182 Equity Shares of Rs.4/- each to Rs.26,46,96,368/- consisting of 6,61,74,092 Equity shares of Rs.4/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)