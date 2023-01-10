Nazara Technologies allots 2.95 lakh equity shares under ESOP

JUST IN
Nazara Technologies has allotted 2,95,910 equity shares under ESOP.

Consequent to the allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs.26,35,12,728/- consisting of 6,58,78,182 Equity Shares of Rs.4/- each to Rs.26,46,96,368/- consisting of 6,61,74,092 Equity shares of Rs.4/- each.

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 12:33 IST

